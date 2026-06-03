New USTR tariff threats deepen trade uncertainty for India and beyond
After the courts struck down the Donald Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs imposed under emergency powers, Washington turned to alternative legal routes
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The United States Trade Representative’s (USTR’s) proposal to impose an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, is an attempt to increase overall restrictions on America’s imports. The proposal followed an investigation into whether 60 economies, including India, have adequate safeguards against imported products manufactured using forced labour. The USTR has concluded that all 60 economies have fallen short on this count. Countries such as Canada, nations of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia may face an additional 10 per cent tariff, while India and several others would face 12.5 per cent. The sheer breadth of the findings raises questions about the purpose of the exercise. Forced labour is a legitimate concern, but an investigation that covers economies accounting for about 99 per cent of US imports and finds every one deficient appears less like targeted enforcement and more like a search for legal justification for new tariffs.