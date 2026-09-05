Best of BS Opinion: India's tightrope walk on the dollar, BRICS finance
Today's opinions examine India's cautious move away from dollar dependence, questions around the new GDP series, middle-class anger over ethanol-blended petrol and the societal risks posed by AI.
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The new GDP series shows stronger headline growth, but methodological changes make the numbers harder to interpret, particularly the unusually low deflator. Double deflation can produce a negative manufacturing deflator when input costs rise faster than final-product prices, potentially overstating real growth, writes Devangshu Datta. Alternative indicators, he suggests, provide a useful cross-check: electricity consumption and bank credit growth support the view of a relatively robust economy, while rail freight growth is weaker than expected, though port traffic has expanded strongly. The conflicting signals suggest caution rather than outright rejection of the GDP data. A better approach would be to develop greater familiarity with the new methodology and track high-frequency indicators more systematically.
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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 6:15 AM IST