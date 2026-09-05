Best of BS Opinion: India's tightrope walk on the dollar, BRICS finance

The new GDP series shows stronger headline growth, but methodological changes make the numbers harder to interpret, particularly the unusually low deflator. Double deflation can produce a negative manufacturing deflator when input costs rise faster than final-product prices, potentially overstating real growth, writes Devangshu Datta. Alternative indicators, he suggests, provide a useful cross-check: electricity consumption and bank credit growth support the view of a relatively robust economy, while rail freight growth is weaker than expected, though port traffic has expanded strongly. The conflicting signals suggest caution rather than outright rejection of the GDP data. A better approach would be to develop greater familiarity with the new methodology and track high-frequency indicators more systematically.