Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Forging a spine of steel in a forever shifting world

Best of BS Opinion: Forging a spine of steel in a forever shifting world

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sometimes the world tests your resolve, like the one we live in currently. It feels like it’s handing out molten metal and telling everyone, from policymakers to markets to pension funds, to grow a spine of steel. Not the loud, brittle kind that clangs at the first sign of trouble, but the quiet, tensile one that holds steady under pressure, flexible enough to bend yet strong enough not to break. Because everywhere you look from climate diplomacy, retirement savings, or data-led infrastructure planning, someone, somewhere, is being asked to stand firm in a world that’s shifting beneath their feet. Let’s dive in. 
 
The EPFO, India’s largest retirement fund, is right at the anvil. It’s been beating market benchmarks with an 8.25 per cent return compared to 10-year bonds yielding 6.86 per cent. But even that shine can hide a hairline crack. Its equity-fuelled gains are thrilling but fragile, and the Reserve Bank of India has now stepped in with the tongs and hammer, highlights our first editorial. It’s time to modernise the investment strategy, diversify risks, and invite professional fund managers into the fold.  
Meanwhile, in another corner of the forge, the PM GatiShakti Public platform is being welded into existence. Imagine a digital skeleton of the nation with the bones of highways, nerves of fibre optics, and arteries of rail, all stitched together through data from 57 ministries. With 230 datasets open for collaboration, it’s a chance to replace India’s messy infrastructure sprawl with one coordinated frame, notes our second editorial. But accuracy, security, and constant maintenance will decide if this new frame holds or bends. 
Across the global furnace, Shyam Saran surveys the ashes of climate diplomacy. Once, the world’s environmental promises were cast in moral metal with rich nations bound to act first, pay up, and lead. But by 2015’s Paris Agreement, that spine had melted into a weak wire of voluntary pledges. The distinction between rich and poor vanished, accountability dissolved, and the planet’s backbone slumped. With COP30 in Belem on the horizon, Saran urges developing nations to harden their stance, call out hypocrisy, and reforge the principles that once held the system upright. 

Also Read

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

India's tryst with shipbuilding: Govt rolls out ₹70,000 crore revival planpremium

inflation

Tamed prices, tight leash: The hidden cost of India's inflation winpremium

Climate change

A decade after Paris summit, the world's climate promises lie in ruinspremium

Nifty, Sensex, record highs, markets, investing strategy, gold prices, commodity surge, silver prices

Best of BS Opinion: How the world keeps fumbling its gift deliveries

capital market, corporate governance

Don't relax MPS requirements: Easing rules won't aid corporate governancepremium

Back home, Prasanna Tantri examines India’s monetary alloy. Inflation has cooled, yes, but at what cost? The metal looks polished, yet it’s been kept rigid through tight policy and high interest rates. True strength, he argues, would come not from stiffness but from credibility. It’s time for the RBI to measure expectations better, broaden its band, and temper policy with both science and instinct. 
And then, like a black-and-white reel flickering in the firelight, Zachary D. Carter’s review of 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History reminds us what happens when the spine snaps entirely. Andrew Ross Sorkin’s retelling of the Great Crash glitters with greed and corruption, a system collapsing under the weight of its own gold. Nearly a century later, the reflection in today’s speculative bubbles is unmistakable. 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

flexicap funds, mutual fund inflows, AUM, Rs 5 trillion, equity mutual funds, investor trends, Parag Parikh, HDFC Flexicap Fund, sectoral funds, thematic funds, SIP inflows, investment strategy, largecap bias, midcap funds, smallcap funds

Best of BS Opinion: How the world is composing a new playlist for progress

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

Best of BS Opinion: Starmer visit shows room for growth in India-UK trade

chief ministers, political leaders, politics

Best of BS Opinion: The making of power, art, and equality in 2025

welfare schemes, funding, cash

Best of BS Opinion: Breathing easy, but the dance will have to wait

Economy

Best of BS Opinion: Power, resistance and the global ring losing its bounce

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon