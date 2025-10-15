Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Wall Street's original sin: Sorkin revisits the greed and glamour of 1929

Wall Street's original sin: Sorkin revisits the greed and glamour of 1929

Over the course of more than 400 pages, tha author narrates a fable of greed, corruption and incompetence to shock the conscience

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History — and How It Shattered a Nation

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History — and How It Shattered a Nation

NYT
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History — and How It Shattered a Nation
by Andrew Ross Sorkin 
Published by 
Viking
567 pages $35

Also Read

On the Margins of Protection

On the Margins of Protection: How refugee rights are being redefinedpremium

The Dravidian Pathway: How the DMK redefined power and identity in South India

The Dravidian Pathway: Book traces evolution of Tamil identity and politicspremium

Fly, Wild Swans: My Mother, Myself and China

Fly, Wild Swans: A memoir of China's ideological paralysis under Maopremium

The Milk Tea Alliance: Inside Asia's Struggle Against Autocracy and Beijing

Tea party with a different flavour: Asian youth rebel against autocracies

Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy

Winning with AI: It's not AI, but users of AI, who'll take your jobpremium

 
Review by Zachary D Carter
 
For nearly 80 years, the stock market crash of 1929 was rightly understood as a defining event of the 20th century — the catastrophe linking the Roaring Twenties to the Great Depression, and a key prompt for the American government’s transformation into a modern administrative colossus.
 
But the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008 elevated the Great Crash of 1929 to the status of national myth. As the United States slipped into the Great Recession during the Obama years, 1929 became the ur-metaphor through which everything heady and horrible about American politics and economics could be understood.
 
 
So it’s appropriate that Andrew Ross Sorkin, a New York Times journalist and the author of a justly celebrated thriller on the 2008 crash, Too Big to Fail, has selected 1929 as the subject of his latest book. Eight years in the making, 1929 is a more ambitious project than Too Big to Fail, informed by the papers of various Wall Street titans from the past century, an unpublished memoir and previously undisclosed Federal Reserve Bank of New York deliberations, along with hundreds of books and newspaper articles.
Mr Sorkin informs readers early on that his book is as much a warning for our own time as it is a story about a bad day in October. Surveying the “market manias” in today’s crypto and artificial intelligence sectors, he writes that “each wave seduces us into thinking that we’ve learned from history, and, this time, we can’t be fooled. Then it happens again.”
 
This is big stuff, and Mr Sorkin ultimately does not deliver on his grandest ambitions. Nevertheless, there is a pulpy excitement in watching an author stretch his abilities, and if 1929 is not an intellectual monument, it does provide true-crime thrills that seem destined for prestige television adaptations (Mr Sorkin is also a co-creator of the Showtime series Billions).
 
Over the course of more than 400 pages, he narrates a fable of greed, corruption and incompetence to shock the conscience. We witness essentially every big player on Wall Street running outrageous pump-and-dump schemes — hyping a stock with fellow titans, watching its price spiral upward as the schemers sell to one another at deliberately inflated values, watching other speculators pile on to drive prices still higher until the operators sell out and leave the suckers holding the bag.
 
J P Morgan, the most prestigious banking firm on Wall Street then and now, is caught offering stocks to politicians at below-market rates as a routine business operation, with seemingly every prominent politician on the take. The president of the New York Stock Exchange, Richard Whitney, extols his employer as “a perfect institution” before Congress, while embezzling more than $1 million worth of securities to fund a life of country estate fox hunting.
 
Mr Sorkin’s cast of bankers and fund managers party with movie stars, schmooze with royalty, cheat on their wives, negotiate foreign policy treaties and variously go to prison, kill themselves and ally with the Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
 
It is exhilarating to watch these men rise and fall, and Mr Sorkin carries his readers along a current of astonishing detail conjured from the marginalia of his sources. It is impossible not to admire this dedication to craft, but readers can absorb only so many descriptions of elegant mansions and champagne yachts before feeling there is something prurient about so much high-definition exposure to extreme wealth.
 
When Mr Sorkin catches his breath, moreover, he is strangely sympathetic to what he acknowledges is a “gallery of rogues,” and even more strangely incurious about the political implications of his narrative.
 
“Other than the disgraced Richard Whitney and Albert Wiggin” — the chairman of Chase National Bank — “it is hard to make the case that any of the era’s other major financial figures did anything appreciably worse than most individuals would have done in their positions and circumstances,” Mr Sorkin claims.
 
Everybody makes mistakes, it’s true, but not everyone arranges sham stock sales with his wife to skimp on taxes while shielding his bank’s impossibly overleveraged position from market scrutiny. Not everybody treats the investing public like peasants who deserve to be pillaged, while bribing senators and simping for dictators.
 
Mr Sorkin’s half-hearted defence of the 1929 bankers is ultimately an indictment of the system he claims to love. There is no law of nature that irresistibly converts greed into progress over time. The terms of market fairness and exchange are inherently political rules, and it matters a great deal whether the capital development of the country is dependent on rank market manipulation and frenzied hyper-leveraged gambling. There are surely important lessons for our current moment in Mr Sorkin’s book; it is not clear he knows what they are.  
   The reviewer is the author of The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy and the Life of John Maynard Keynes. ©2025 The New York Times News Service

More From This Section

SPLENDID LIBERATORS: Heroism, Betrayal, Resistance, and the Birth of American Empire

Splendid Liberators: How America replaced Spain as the world's great power

a

Moonlight Express: Rediscovering the lost romance and rhythm of slow travelpremium

The Last Bench

The Last Bench: A story that moves readers to question caste normspremium

38 LONDRES STREET: On Impunity, Pinochet in England, and a Nazi in Patagonia

38 Londres Street: The case of Augusto Pinochet and the art of impunity

Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist

Unsilenced: Book explains the social realities of an Indian prisonpremium

Topics : Book Reviews books Literature

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon