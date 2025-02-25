Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Tesla's India dream, Germany's shift, and AI bubble

Best of BS Opinion: Tesla's India dream, Germany's shift, and AI bubble

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

market, risk

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

You know that feeling — when you’re deep in a dream, dreaming vividly of something real, something close, only for your hand to stretch out in reality, but to wake up and realise it was never really there? The dream dissolves into the darkness, leaving behind a restless awareness of what could have been. Some things feel within reach but remain elusive. That moment of dissonance, when your mind lingers in one world while reality reclaims its hold, feels eerily familiar in today’s landscape. 
Take Tesla. After years of will-they-won’t-they speculation, Elon Musk’s EV giant is finally stepping into India — lured by lowered tariffs and the promise of a booming market. But here’s the rub: India’s EV penetration is still a modest 2.3 per cent, and Tesla’s price keeps it firmly in the luxury niche, explores our first editorial. And if Trump, with his America-first stance, decides he doesn’t like Tesla’s India play, the dream could slip through Musk’s fingers before it fully takes shape. 
 
Germany, too, is waking to an unfamiliar reality. Friedrich Merz of the centre-right CDU is set to become Chancellor after snap elections, but the far-right AfD’s 21 per cent vote share ensures its influence. Merz promises tighter immigration controls and economic reform, but Germany’s industrial backbone is strained, highlights our second editorial. Will his vision materialise, or will resistance from within his own country? 
Meanwhile, US markets are riding an AI-fueled high. Akash Prakash dissects the debate — are we in a bubble? Bears warn of over-investment and extreme valuations, while bulls argue that AI-driven productivity will sustain growth. Whether this is another 1999 moment or a new era of tech dominance remains to be seen. The dream is exhilarating, but reality has a habit of intruding when least expected. 
Speaking of reality checks, Trump’s trade policies could soon force one onto India. Sonal Varma examines how Trump’s trade war could hit India. Higher tariffs on steel, pharma, and semiconductors may squeeze exports, while trade imbalances could put India on Washington’s radar. Yet, as the US pulls back from China, India has an opportunity — if it plays its cards right. The world is shifting, and the question is: will India wake up to an opportunity, or be jolted into a defensive scramble? 

Also Read

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Opportunity trumps tariffs: Navigating the web of Trump's trade policies

PremiumMarket realities and bubbles

Market realities, bubbles: Is Peak America leading to lower returns ahead?

PremiumGermany, Germany flag

Germany's options: A tough leadership test awaits the new chancellor

PremiumTesla

The Tesla factor: Its India entry as a disruptor may have limited impact

MoSPI, Survey

Best of BS Opinion: A world oscillating between stability and chaos

And in the review of The Conscience of the Party-Hu Yaobang, China’s Communist Reformer by Robert L. Suettinger, Shyam Saran revisits Hu Yaobang, the reformist leader who laid the foundation for China’s private sector before being sidelined. 
Stay tuned, and remember, some of the dreams may fade, but others, with the right timing and persistence, might just make the leap into reality!
 

More From This Section

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Best of BS Opinion: India's EV path, quantum leaps, and nuclear reality

Making Budget 2025 reforms work: The road to effective implementation

Best of BS Opinion: The push and pull in telecom, governance, and space

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will be among the top three players in India with 38 hospitals and a presence i

Best of BS Opinion: Why energy without direction won't lift AI, or trade

economy

Best of BS Opinion: Trust, regulation, and the limits of one-handed claps

Illustration

Best of BS Opinion: Are we repeating the economic mistakes of the past?

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon