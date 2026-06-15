Best of BS Opinion: When access becomes power

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Gates are rarely neutral. They decide who enters, who waits, who is kept out, and who must build another road. They can be physical, like a strait that controls the movement of oil. They can be technological, like access to frontier artificial intelligence. They can be economic, deciding whether capital, exports or smaller firms have room to grow. They can also be political, determining whether dissent can pass through or is forced underground.