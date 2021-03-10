TVS launches 2021 edition of Apache RTR 160 4V starting at Rs 1,07,270

Chennai-based Company on Wednesday launched the 2021 edition of its model Apache RTR 160 4V with price starting at Rs 1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine delivering a power of 17.63 PS will be available in two variants, with disc brake version priced at Rs 1,10,320 and the drum brake variant priced at Rs 1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi), Co said in a regulatory filing.

The 2021 edition Apache RTR 160 4V has become lighter with a 2 kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147 kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg, it added.

Besides, it comes with a new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal, the company said.

Co Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said, "We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V "



Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, Dighole said, "The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies.

