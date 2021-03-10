BMW drives in M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

-
ALSO READ
BMW drives in new MINI Countryman in India priced at Rs 39.5 lakh
BMW group's Mini brand grows and stays strong where others pack up
Car review: Entry-level sedan costs less, but stays true to BMW DNA
Beijing Auto show: Demand rebound, EV boom mix with murky outlook
BMW launches Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India at Rs 46.9 lakh
German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India.
"We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive, he added.
The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc six-cylinder petrol engine with 387 hp of power which enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.
The engine comes mated with eight-speed automatic transmission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor