Flex-fuel engines: Roadmap, benefits and challenges for Indian auto sector

What are flexible fuel vehicles or FFVs? What is the benefit of using such vehicle? To know this and more, listen to the podcast

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Auto companies may soon be asked to manufacture passenger and commercial vehicles that run on multiple fuel configuration aimed at reducing the use of polluting fossil fuels and cutting down harmful emissions.

New guidelines for use of flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) using flex engines are expected to be issued by the third quarter of current year (FY22). But what are flexible fuel vehicles or FFVs? What is the benefit of using such vehicle?

First Published: Mon, July 05 2021. 14:03 IST

