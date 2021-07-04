Govt may issue guidelines for 'flex-fuel' vehicles by October

-
ALSO READ
Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net carbon emissions by 45%
Domestic edible oil prices not risen as much as global rates: Piyush Goyal
Coal India carbon emissions less than 1 per cent of India's in FY20
Climate change: Israel aims to reduce 80% greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
Auto companies may soon be asked to manufacture passenger and commercial vehicles that run on multiple fuel configuration aimed at reducing the use of polluting fossil fuels and cutting down harmful emissions.
New guidelines for use of flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) using flex engines is expected to be issued by the third quarter of current year (FY22) that would specify engine configuration and other changes required in vehicles to conform to stipulated changes in fuel mix.
The government is also working on an incentive scheme to promote manufacture and use of flex engines in vehicles. The details would be specified when policy in this regard is unveiled.
The use of flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) is being actively looked at by the government to ensure increased use of bio-fuels for running vehicles, Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor had told IANS earlier.
An FFV is a modified version of vehicles that could run both on gasoline and doped petrol with different levels of ethanol blends. These are currently being used successfully in Brazil, giving people the option to switch fuel (gasoline and ethanol) depending on price and convenience. In fact, a majority of vehicles sold in Brazil are FFVs.
For India, FFVs will present a different advantage as they will allow vehicles to use different blends of ethanol mixed petrol available in different parts of the country.
The current regulations allow for mixing up to 10 per cent ethanol in petrol. However, due to short supplies and transportation challenges, 10 per cent blended petrol is available only in 15 states while bio-fuel in other states varies between 0 to 5 per cent.
FFVs will allow vehicles to use all the blends and also run on unblended fuel.
Introduction of FFVs will require adoption of vehicle standards, technologies and retrofitting configurations that will have to be looked at by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
The country is moving quickly in the direction of E-20 or 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol fuel that could be introduced as early as 2023 with a nationwide roll out by 2025. The urgency for policy of vehicle is keeping these goals in mind.
For auto companies, introduction of FFVs will pose another challenge that they are already facing with the fast adoption of electric vehicles. If standards on FFVs are made mandatory, it would require additional investment in production lines and technology transfers to change the character of the vehicles.
Already the use of 10 per cent ethanol blended petrol and introduction of BS VI fuel have added to the cost of making a vehicle. Taking blending to 20 per cent require few minor changes in vehicle configuration, but adoption of FFVs will future proof the design to adopt to any more changes in blending options and configuration.
(Subhash Narayan can be contacted at subhash.n@ians.in)
-IANS
sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor