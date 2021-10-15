BS Interview: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte on worrying attrition situation

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 21: Zee-Invesco feud, Q&A with Wipro CEO, Markets, and PLI scheme
Deal pipeline is bigger than ever before: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
Don't fake it, just be yourself; Amazon CEO's tips to crack job interview
Wipro becomes third Indian IT firm to scale Rs 3 trillion market cap
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
-
.
- Worked with key clients, invested in relationships
- Invested in strategic areas around cloud, data, engineering, security
- Developed partnership with large technology companies
- Executed our plans pragmatically
- We have an obsessive focus on the market, on growth
- Acquired some strong talent, made strategic acquisitions
- No drop in margins from last quarter
- Last quarter’s margins included exceptional items
- The cost of new acquisitions needs to be factored in
- We have stabilised the margins despite acquisitions and new pay hike cycle
- Will maintain the focus on organic growth
- But will also continue to do acquisitions
- Expecting a 25% growth this year versus last year
- Small to medium-sized acquisitions
- Will not shy away from good bigger acquisitions, either
- Attrition higher than what we’d like it to be
- No comfort in the fact that this is not specific to Wipro
- Working on ways to reduce attrition
- Prepared that it will take some quarters before situation improves
- We will hire twice as many freshers this year as we did last year
- Will increase it by another 30% next year
- Added 8,000 freshers this quarter, so the trend is positive
- Creating flexible, hybrid work from home-work from office models
- Investing in reskilling employees to increase their market value
- Growing at over 20% across the board in cloud business
- A third of our pipeline today is cloud-related
- Invested in leadership to manage relationships in partners
- Invested in capabilities and solutions, defined priorities
- Also working on the M&A front
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU