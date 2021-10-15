BS Interview: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte on worrying attrition situation

.

IT major recently reported crossing the $10-billion mark in annual revenue run rate. While it’s milestone for the company, the present high level of attrition is a worrying sign not only for but also the entire IT industry and its supply chains. In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Neha Alawadhi, CEO Thierry Delaporte spoke about his company’s business, its plans, the attrition problem, and what Wipro is doing to manage its Here are the highlights of the Q&A:

You have hit the $10-billion annual revenue milestone. How did you reach there? What’s working for you?

Worked with key clients, invested in relationships

Invested in strategic areas around cloud, data, engineering, security

Developed partnership with large technology companies

Executed our plans pragmatically

We have an obsessive focus on the market, on growth

Acquired some strong talent, made strategic acquisitions

What led to the near 10% drop in profit this quarter?

No drop in margins from last quarter

Last quarter’s margins included exceptional items

The cost of new acquisitions needs to be factored in

We have stabilised the margins despite acquisitions and new pay hike cycle

How do you look at growth going forward?

Will maintain the focus on organic growth

But will also continue to do acquisitions

Expecting a 25% growth this year versus last year

Small to medium-sized acquisitions

Will not shy away from good bigger acquisitions, either

How do you feel about the increase in attrition level?

Attrition higher than what we’d like it to be

No comfort in the fact that this is not specific to Wipro

Working on ways to reduce attrition

Prepared that it will take some quarters before situation improves

What are the ways in which you are trying to get more people on board?

We will hire twice as many freshers this year as we did last year

Will increase it by another 30% next year

Added 8,000 freshers this quarter, so the trend is positive

Creating flexible, hybrid work from home-work from office models

Investing in reskilling employees to increase their market value

What’s the progress on the Wipro full-stride cloud services?