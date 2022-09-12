How will EY’s split shake up the sector?

.

London-based EY, the third-largest of the accounting firms, has said it is moving ahead with plans to break the firm into two . This will create an $18-billion revenue audit firm and a separate but larger and faster- growing $24 billion consulting arm.

The audit business will retain the EY name, while the advisory firm will don a new brand identity.

The firm’s 13,000 partners across 140 countries, including 550 in India, will vote on the proposal later this year.

EY Global said leaders at its 15 largest member firms accounting for 80% of total revenues have unanimously supported the strategy. EY’s Greater China members have refused to come on board.

If successful, the move would mark the biggest shake-up in the sector since the collapse of auditor Arthur Anderson in 2002 because of the Enron accounting scandal. It reduced the ‘Big Five’ to ‘Big Four’.

Accenture, which was split off from Arthur Andersen and listed in 2001, is now worth $183 billion, up from $6 billion at the time of its IPO.

A split of EY would result in multi-million dollar cash payouts to audit partners by the newly created consulting unit and share awards to consultant partners who move out.

Reports said the consulting business will go for an IPO, with plans to raise about $10 billion dollars by selling a 15% stake. It will reportedly borrow another $17 billion, much of which would be used to pay off the partners at EY’s traditional auditing business.

The breakup will ease pressure from regulators to avoid arising from EY providing non-audit services to audit clients.

EY’s rivals have also been facing the pressure to break up their audit and consulting practices.

Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors LLP says regulators may push others to follow EY’s example. The likes of BCG and McKinsey will face stiffer competition. Tax compliance and advisory may face challenges.