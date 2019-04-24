JUST IN
Jobs aplenty in Indian IT sector? Know companies who are hiring the most

Aggregate employee addition by the top three Indian IT services companies jumped close to seven times in FY19

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Aggressive hiring is expected to continue in this financial year because the players are trying to cash in on the emerging demand in the market

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro together did a net addition of 64,805 (after taking into account the attrition) in the financial year ended March 31, 2019, when compared to an addition of 9,864 in FY18 and 48,350 in FY17.

Aggressive hiring is expected to continue in this financial year because these players are trying to cash in on the emerging demand in the market. This is expected to lift the employee hiring numbers, especially the fresher intake, by the top three players.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 11:22 IST

