What does govt package mean for BSNL?

.

A decade after India first got 4G and when private telecom players are at the cusp of 5G deployment, government-owned is yet to be allotted 4G airwaves.

This has resulted in declining revenues and stagnating wireless market share for the company in the last few years.

The government now wants to transform the beleaguered telco into a financially viable, sustainable and vibrant player.

has suffered losses of Rs 50,631 crore in just the last five years, albeit narrowing its losses in FY21.

In fact, the last time reported a profit was in 2008-09.