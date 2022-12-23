Why does WeWork India CEO think his firm is just scratching the surface?
Co-working giant WeWork is striving to gain a foothold in big Indian cities. Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta caught up with Karan Virwani, founder and CEO of WeWork, India, to know more
Topics
WeWork India | coworking space | startups in India
https://mybs.in/2b311Fu
WeWork India to focus on 6-8 cities, expects to be valued at $2 bn: CEO
From traditional cubicles to smart cabins, co-working is back with a bang
Co-working space demand rises in H1 even as IT sector share dips
Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?
Indian tech startups raise $6 billion in April-June quarter, Fintech rules
Co-working giant WeWork is feeling the heat of impending recession, as the tech industry is tightening the purse strings. Amid all this, the company is striving to gain a good foothold in big Indian cities. To know more about the plans, Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta caught up with Karan Virwani, who is the founder and CEO of WeWork India. Let us listen in this podcast interview.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU