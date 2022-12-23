JUST IN
Why does WeWork India CEO think his firm is just scratching the surface?
Green hydrogen will not be limited by borders: ReNew Power Founder & CEO
Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO
We aim to help 300 Indian startups set up in Canada by 2025: TBDC chief
Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President
Rising cost of raw materials a challenge for drug firms: Cipla's Hamied
JSPL sees 'very good reason' to consider RINL, NMDC: MD Bimlendra Jha
It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD
Possible to improve IBC with non-legislative fixes: ex-IBBI chief M S Sahoo
Cloud more important in hybrid work; doubled capacity in 20 mths: Peesker
Why does WeWork India CEO think his firm is just scratching the surface?

Co-working giant WeWork is striving to gain a foothold in big Indian cities. Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta caught up with Karan Virwani, founder and CEO of WeWork, India, to know more

WeWork India | coworking space | startups in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Karan Virwani, CEO, WEWORK
WeWork CEO Karan Virwani

Co-working giant WeWork is feeling the heat of impending recession, as the tech industry is tightening the purse strings. Amid all this, the company is striving to gain a good foothold in big Indian cities. To know more about the plans, Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta caught up with Karan Virwani, who is the founder and CEO of WeWork India. Let us listen in this podcast interview.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:58 IST
