All you can expect to see at the new Museum of Prime Ministers

Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ or the Museum of Prime Ministers in New Delhi which tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of all the 14 former Prime Ministers. He also bought the first ticket of the museum.

Sanctioned in 2018, it has been built on a 10,000 square metre land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library at Teen Murti Bhavan for Rs 271 crore.

The museum features 43 galleries. Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, it goes on to showcase the story of how Prime Ministers of India navigated the country through various challenges and ensured all-around progress.

The erstwhile Nehru Museum now has an updated, technologically advanced display on the life and contribution of the nation’s first prime minister. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world, but not exhibited so far, have also been put on display.

The ‘sanghralaya’ will showcase archival material, personal items, memorabilia, speeches of Prime Ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives in a thematic format.

Information for the museum was collected through repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Indian foreign media houses and news agencies.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded at the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project.

The logo of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra, symbolising the nation and democracy.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations, among others, have been leveraged to make the exhibition content to become interactive and engaging for visitors around the world.

It also celebrates the making of the Constitution of India and will apprise visitors about the men and women of the Constituent Assembly, who steered the transformation of India into a modern Republic. The museum will be thrown open to the public from April 21.



