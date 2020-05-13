JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Coronavirus update: Lockdown 4.0, Vande Bharat Mission and other stories

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the lockdown

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A worker cleans Howrah station before the arrival of 'Shramik Special' train transporting migrants from various parts of the country, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
A worker cleans Howrah station before the arrival of 'Shramik Special' train transporting migrants from various parts of the country, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 74,281, out of which 24,386 have been cured and 2,415 have sucummed to the pandemic, leaving behind 47,480 active cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a much-awaited Rs 20-trillion stimulus package, nearly 10 per cent of India’s GDP, while giving away that the nationwide lockdown would be extended beyond May 17.

However, he did mention, Lockdown 4.0, also the next phase of India’s nationwide lockdown, would be different from what we have seen so far.

The details of both the package and the next phase of the lockdown would be known during the week.

That apart, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the lockdown

Click Podcast for more
First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 10:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU