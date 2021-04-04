Coronavirus updates: India records highest daily rise since mid-September

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior civil servants in Delhi to review rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the vaccination campaign .All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod participating in the meeting.
India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded. And this is only 4.7 per cent shy of the all-time single-day high of 97,849 cases reported on September 27. With 513 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 164,623, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.
