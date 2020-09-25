Covid-19: Another vaccine from Russia, Rio delays Carnival parade & more

On Thursday, India recorded over 86,000 cases, taking its total caseload way past the 5.8-million mark. India has been adding over 1,000 deaths daily for the past 25 days.



Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, earlier hospitalised due to the infection, was also diagnosed with dengue. Sisodia was moved to the private Max Hospital in Saket from the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital in the evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.



On the vaccine front, Russian President informed about the second Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine will get registered soon.

