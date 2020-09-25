Maharashtra Covid update: Thane district reports 1,749 new cases, 35 deaths

Thane district of Maharashtra



recorded 1,749 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1,65,343, while 35 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said on Friday.

The maximum fresh cases were reported on Thursday from Kalyan at 481, followed by Thane city 389 and Navi Mumbai 325, among other areas, he said.

He said the death toll rose to 4,269 with 35 more patients succumbed to the infection - ten of them in Kalyan.

Kalyan's COVID-19 tally stood at 40,412, Thane city's at 34,379, Navi Mumbai at 34,499 and Mira Bhayander's at 17,309, the official said.

He said the recovery rate in the district was 86.51 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at at 2.58 per cent.

An official from adjoining Palghar said the district has so far recorded 33,288 COVID-19 cases and 633 deaths.

