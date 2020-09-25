Jharkhand coronavirus update: 1,349 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload



rose to 76,438 on Friday as 1,349 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 652, he said.

now has 12,841 active COVID-19 cases, while 62,945 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 23,482 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

