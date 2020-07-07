JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Covid updates: India cases cross 700,000; US shocker for foreign students

After a record 112 days on a specialised life-support system, a South Korean Covid-19 patient is recovering from rare double lung transplant surgery

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | University Grants Commission

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Health workers wearing PPE to carry out medical checkup of the residents of a 'containment zones' Ambujwadi slums area at Malad, a Covid-19 hotspot, in Mumbai.
Health workers wearing PPE to carry out medical checkup of the residents of a 'containment zones' Ambujwadi slums area at Malad, a Covid-19 hotspot, in Mumbai.

Once again, India has witnessed a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases. With over 22,000 new cases in a day, the tally has hit 720,346 and 20,174 people have died.

In Maharashtra, under the state government's fifth phase of 'Mission Begin Again' plan, fresh guidelines have been issued for further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Under the new orders, hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones could operate at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the coronavirus pandemic and announced that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September.

Listen to the podcast to know more
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU