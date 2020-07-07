Covid updates: India cases cross 700,000; US shocker for foreign students

Once again, India has witnessed a massive spike in the number of cases. With over 22,000 new cases in a day, the tally has hit 720,346 and 20,174 people have died.



In Maharashtra, under the state government's fifth phase of 'Mission Begin Again' plan, fresh guidelines have been issued for further easing of lockdown restrictions.



Under the new orders, hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones could operate at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.



Meanwhile, the (UGC) has revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the pandemic and announced that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September.

