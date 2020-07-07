India coronavirus update: Tally crosses 700,000 mark, toll over 20,000

India's COVID-19 tally raced pastthe seven-lakh mark on Tuesday after a single-day spike of22,252 infections,five days after crossing the six-lakh post, while thedeath toll breached the 20,000 mark, according to theUnion Health Ministrydata.

It took110days for infections in the country to reach the one-lakh,while just 49 days more to go past theseven-lakhmark.

This is the fifth consecutiveday that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 20,000.

The country's infectioncaseload increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,160 with467 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,39,947, while there are 2,59,557 active cases of infection presently in the country.

"Thus, around 61.13 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmedcasesincluded foreigners.

According tothe ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,02,11,092 samples have been tested up to July 6 with 2,41,430 samples being tested on Monday.

Of the 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 204 are from Maharashtra, 61 from Tamil Nadu, 48 from Delhi, 29 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from West Bengal, 17 from Gujarat, 11 each from Telangana and Haryana, nine from Madhya Pradesh,sevenfrom Andhra Pradesh,six from Jammu and Kashmir, five each from Rajasthan and Punjab, two each from Bihar, Kerala and Odisha and one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Of the total 20,160 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 9,026 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,115 deaths, Gujarat with 1,960, Tamil Nadu with 1,571, Uttar Pradesh with 809, West Bengal with 779, Madhya Pradesh with 617, Rajasthan with 461 and Karnataka with 401.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 306 in Telangana,276 in Haryana, 239 in Andhra Pradesh, 169 in Punjab, 138 in Jammu and Kashmir, 97 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 38 in Odisha and 27 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 20 deaths, Chhattisgarh and Assam 14 each, Puducherry 12, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa seven, Chandigarh six,Arunachal Pradesh two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,11,987 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,14,978, Delhi at 1,00,823, Gujarat at 36,772, Uttar Pradesh at 28,636,Telangana at25,733 and Karnatakaat 25,317, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to22,987 in West Bengal, 20,688 in Rajasthan, 20,019 in Andhra Pradesh,17,504 in Haryana and 15,284 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 12,160 in Assam, 12,125 in Bihar, 9,526 in Odisha and8,675 in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has reported 6,491 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 5,622 cases.

A total of 3,305 people have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh,3,161 in Uttarakhand, 2,847 in Jharkhand,1,813 in Goa,1,680 in Tripura,1,390 in Manipur,1,077 in Himachal Pradesh and1,005 in Ladakh.

Puducherry has recorded 802 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 625,Chandigarh 489 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 297 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 270 cases, Mizoram has 197 cases,Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 141, Sikkim hasregistered 125 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 80 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 5,034 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

