Covid updates on vaccine, lockdown chances and PM's Serum institute visit

Russia's sovereign wealth fund and Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik V, in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at the Sadar Bazar market to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it is "actively considering" the option of imposing night curfews or lockdown and the same would depend on the situation of the Covid-19 infection in the national capital.

Meanwhile, India added over 43,000 new Covid cases, since yesterday.

First Published: Fri, November 27 2020. 13:52 IST

