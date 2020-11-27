No fresh Covid-19 fatality in Puducherry; UT reports only 16 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
India may face ICU beds shortage during Covid-19 peak in mid-Nov: Report
-
The union territory of
Puducherry registered 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally to 36,856, a top Health department official said.
In a welcome development, no fresh fatality was reported for the eighth day in succession on Friday, a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.
He said 46 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM.
The 16 new cases were registered at the end of the examination of 1,609 samples.
The Puducherry region accounted for nine fresh cases, while Karaikal and Yanam had one case each and Mahe reported five infections.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 96.95 per cent respectively.
Of the 3.95 lakh samples tested so far the Department of Health found 3.54 lakh samples to be negative.
As many as 514 cases of the total 36,856 were active while 35,733 patients had recovered and were discharged from health facilities so far.
The number of fatalities remained at 609 with Puducherry reporting no fresh death, the Health department Director said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU