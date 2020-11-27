Jharkhand coronavirus update: 230 new Covid cases reported; tally rises

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,08,388 as 230 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Friday.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 961, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by East Singhbhum (32), Dhanbad (25) and Bokaro (20), he said.

The state now has 2,169 active cases, while 1,05,258 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 17,598 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

