Delhi's coronavirus crisis: What was discussed at the all-party meet

India is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of cases. The tally as of now is 333,380, and the death toll has crossed the 9,500-mark.



In view of an increase in infections in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a complete lockdown in four districts from June 19 to 30. The decision — for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts — was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday.



The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Over 41,000 people in Delhi have been infected with the disease, which has claimed more than 1,300 lives so far.



Home Minister on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to review the management of the coronavirus situation in Delhi. Leaders of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the BSP attended the meeting.



Listen to the podcast to know more