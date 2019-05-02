Global terrorist Masood Azhar: A big, long-awaited gain for India

-
ALSO READ
UN designates Pak-based JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist
Explainer: Who are JeM and what is diplomatic wrangle about Masood Azhar?
#BoycottChineseProducts: Tweeple outrage after China shields Masood Azhar
Pakistan to 'immediately' enforce sanctions imposed on Masood Azhar: FO
Can Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar still turn this election?
-
The United Nations on Wednesday listed Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal.
"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list.
China had put a hold in March on a fresh proposal by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the UN decision to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is a big success for India's efforts to root out terrorism and proved that the country's voice can no longer be ignored on the global stage.
Listen to this podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU