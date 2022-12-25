Tripura govt launches mobile common service centre for benefit of people

The IT department of the Government of launched ' Common Service Centre ' today to provide services to Panchayat and interior areas where internet access is rarely available.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jishnu Dev Verma, Director of IT department, Naresh Babu, Transport Minister Pranjit Singha Roy, Cultural Affairs Minister Sushant Chaudhary & Mayor of AMC were present at this event.

Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Verma has flagged off 27 Vehicles today for the initial phase of the innovation. He said, "The Common Service centre is set up or installed in the Vehicle which is reachable & accessible to all & every family."

All families should feel that Govt works for all regardless of barriers." As a part of this service, Computer, Printer and all accessories are available to help the people of micro interiors who fail to avail important government documents or Certificates for residing in interiors. Jishnu Dev Verma claimed that "This kind of service is scarce & for the first time in the history of such a small, hilly state of such service has been accommodated." These moving vehicles have no area restrictions and could move to any panchayat or micro-interiors, said Verma.

