India Covid-19 death toll near 60,000 mark; recovery rate over 90% in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says recovery rate above 90% in the national capital. Strategy will remain to test and isolate, says Kejriwal on coronavirus cases in Delhi

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

India's coronavirus tally rose to 3.2 million on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said. With 1,066 fatalities reported on Tuesday, the country's death toll is nearing 60,000 - only a notch below Mexico's toll (60,800).

In a positive trend, India witnessed its highest drop in active cases in a single day, a fall of 6,423 cases. However, in over two months, daily active cases have been in the negative just four times, of which one instance was of quite negligible consequence, with the gap between new cases and new recoveries at just 54 cases.

Delhi recorded 1,544 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 1,64,071. Therefore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal says recovery rate above 90% in the national capital. Strategy will remain to test and isolate, says Kejriwal on coronavirus cases in Delhi. The Delhi metro services, which have been closed since March 22 in view of coronavirus pandemic, are likely to be allowed as part of Unlock 4.

In a significant development related to the coronavirus vaccine, Russia has expressed its willingness to the Indian government for collaboration in the manufacturing of Covid vaccine - Sputnik V, a government official said on Tuesday.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 14:30 IST

