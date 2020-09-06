India now accounts for 12.29% of all active coronavirus cases globally

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past the 4.1-million mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.



The total case tally includes 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. There has been a steep exponential rise in Covid19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept. With 73,642 new daily recoveries, the most so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.32%, while death rate has come down to 1.72%. The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000. More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered.



However, India now accounts for 12.29% of all active cases globally (one in every eight active cases), and 7.99% of all deaths (one in every 13). India is now the country with the highest number of daily cases ahead of both US and Brazil. The third-most-affected country by total cases and deaths, and second by active cases, India has added 571,078 cases in the past 7 days alone. Listen to the podcast for more