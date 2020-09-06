Ludhiana police sells Covid-19 care kits for asymptomatic patients

The Ludhiana are selling COVID-19 care kits through the canteen to people who are testing positive for the virus but have no symptoms and are under home isolation.

These kits are being sold at the price of Rs 1,700, inclusive of all taxes and home delivery charges.

"Each kit contains 18 items including vitamin and zinc tablets, and pulse oximeter. Asymptomatic patients can buy them at Rs 1,700 which is lesser than the market price," said R Agarwal, Commissioner.

