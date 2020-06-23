India tally rises to 440K; Patanjali launches ayurvedic drug for Covid-19

India reported nearly 15,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 440,215, an increase of 3.5% according to the Health Ministry.The country's death toll has crossed the 14,000 mark with 312 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.



According to government data, however, the situation in India is not as alarming as some of the other countries, given a limited spread on a per-capita basis. India has 30.04 cases per 100,000 population, which is just a little more than a third of the global average of 114.67, the health ministry has said, referring to the Situation Report 153, dated June 21.



In a piece of good news, India's rate fell to its pre-lockdown level of 8.5 per cent in the week ended June 21. The rate had spiked from 8.75 per cent in March to 23.5 per cent in April and peaked at 27 per cent in May.



Baba Ramdev-led Ayurved, meanwhile, is launching a medicine, 'Coronil', for treating Covid-19 in Haridwar today. Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.

US President has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year. Trump said the step was essential to help millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.



