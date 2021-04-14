JUST IN
'Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed

In this podcast, we are discussing the major announcements made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also talking about what's open and what's not across the state for next 15 days. Listen in

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Reeling under an unprecedented Covid-19 wave, the Maharashtra government has announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

In this podcast, we are discussing the major announcements made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also talking about what's open and what's not across the state for next 15 days. Listen in

First Published: Wed, April 14 2021. 15:09 IST

