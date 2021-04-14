Enough hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients: Delhi Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Amid a surge in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients.
Speaking to the media, Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."
Elaborating on the arrangements that have been made, the Health Minister said the Central government has provided 1,100 beds and talks are going on to add more hospital beds.
He said that 286 out of 5,525 COVID Care Centres are occupied in Delhi. To set up more centres, banquets halls and hotels will be included soon, he added.
The Health Minister said that there is no slowdown in COVID cases, the numbers of coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing and appealed to people to stay home.
"The numbers of hospital beds (for availability) is being revised twice a day on the Delhi Corona App," he said adding that people should visit hospitals only after going through the app.
A new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU