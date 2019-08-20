Monsoon fury: Here're latest updates from the flood-ravaged states in India

Rains and landslides have flooded several states of the country. As Karnataka and Kerala in South India grapple with widespread destruction, northern states are bracing for the worst. Till Monday, rains had claimed at least 38 lives in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy showers and cloudbursts triggered landslides, leaving hundreds stranded in two hill states.

A alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, with the Yamuna and other rivers flowing above the danger mark. The weather department has predicted that heavy downpour will continue at least until August 22.