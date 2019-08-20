JUST IN
Business Standard

Monsoon fury: Here're latest updates from the flood-ravaged states in India

A flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, with the Yamuna and other rivers flowing above the danger mark. Listen to this podcast for more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kullu: A view of the swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rain, in Kullu, Sunday, Aug 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Rains and landslides have flooded several states of the country. As Karnataka and Kerala in South India grapple with widespread destruction, northern states are bracing for the worst. Till Monday, rains had claimed at least 38 lives in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy showers and cloudbursts triggered landslides, leaving hundreds stranded in two hill states.

A flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, with the Yamuna and other rivers flowing above the danger mark. The weather department has predicted that heavy downpour will continue at least until August 22.


Listen to this podcast for more latest updates from some of the flood-ravaged states
First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 16:01 IST

