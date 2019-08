In pics: Floods get worse in Karnataka, Maharashtra

An aerial view of a flooded area in Kolhapur district

Navy personnel prepare to carry out a relief and rescue operation in Kolhapur district

A view of a flood-affected in Hubballi district

National Disaster Response Force conducts a rescue operation at a flooded area of Tambve village in Karad

A man carries an elderly woman to a safe location from a flood-affected area due to overflow of a water channel following heavy monsoon rain, in Hubballi district

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum

The flood situation in parts of Karnataka remained grim with nearly 26,000 people being evacuated and atleast five people killed in rain-related incidents in the last four days.

People wade across a flooded street following heavy monsoon rain, in Jabalpur