In pictures: Delhi and NCR in a jam after heavy rains

Delhiites woke up to a rainy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsiu
Traffic came to a halt as rains lashed Delhi
The Safdarjung Observatory said Delhi had received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am
Lawmakers had a tough time getting into Parliament House complex with a mini-traffic jam because of pouring rains
Waterlogging made it difficult for people to step out of their homes
Forecaster Skymet Weather's Vice President Mahesh Palawat said that the monsoon turf has moved to North India and the weather will continue to remain the same till Wednesday, following which it will move to South India
