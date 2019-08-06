JUST IN
In pictures: Delhi and NCR in a jam after heavy rains

The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhiites woke up to a rainy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsiu
Pedestrians take cover under an umbrella during heavy monsoon rain in New Delhi
 


Traffic came to a halt as rains lashed Delhi

A view of the traffic jam at NH-24 during a heavy downpour


 

 

The Safdarjung Observatory said Delhi had received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am

A cyclist wades through a flooded road near Kashmiri Gate during a heavy downpour



Lawmakers had a tough time getting into Parliament House complex with a mini-traffic jam because of pouring rains

A worker stands on a waterlogged street at Parliament after heavy rain




 

Waterlogging made it difficult for people to step out of their homes

Children play while vehile ply at a waterlogged road after rains



Forecaster Skymet Weather's Vice President Mahesh Palawat said that the monsoon turf has moved to North India and the weather will continue to remain the same till Wednesday, following which it will move to South India

Vehicles move with their headlights on as visibility gets poor during rains

 


First Published: Tue, August 06 2019. 15:08 IST

