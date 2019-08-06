In pictures: Delhi and NCR in a jam after heavy rains

Delhiites woke up to a rainy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsiu

1 / 6 Pedestrians take cover under an umbrella during heavy monsoon in New Delhi





Traffic came to a halt as rains lashed Delhi

2 / 6 A view of the traffic jam at NH-24 during a heavy downpour





The Safdarjung Observatory said had received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am

3 / 6 A cyclist wades through a flooded road near Kashmiri Gate during a heavy downpour





Lawmakers had a tough time getting into Parliament House complex with a mini-traffic jam because of pouring rains

4 / 6 A worker stands on a waterlogged street at Parliament after heavy rain









Waterlogging made it difficult for people to step out of their homes

5 / 6 Children play while vehile ply at a waterlogged road after rains





Forecaster Skymet Weather's Vice President Mahesh Palawat said that the monsoon turf has moved to North India and the weather will continue to remain the same till Wednesday, following which it will move to South India