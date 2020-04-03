PM's video message and the latest on Covid-19 outbreak

On the ninth day of the 21-day nationwide on Friday, Prime Minister addressed the nation in a video message saying that the discipline and restraint shown by people in these 9 days was unprecedented.



The government, administration and the public have done their best to deal with this problem, he said. He also praised people's enthusiasm in thanking the people battling the on March 22.



Here’s the latest on the outbreak in and PM Modi's video message to 1.3 billion people:



Prime Minister addressed the nation in a video message at 9 am today.

In his address, he not only praised the discipline and restraint shown by the people during the so far, but also he urged them to take those who are the most affected by the crisis — the weaker sections of the society— towards hope and light.



He also asked the people to observe social distancing and not gather in groups. PM Modi said that people should sit alone for a some time, remember God and the strength of the deities, and recognise the combined strength of nation of 1.3 billion people.

Today's video came after the Prime Minister held a meeting via video-conference with all the chief ministers in the country on the Covid-19 pandemic and the yesterday.

During the meeting, he stressed on the strategy of "testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine". He also sought suggestions from states on a staggered exit from the current 21-day lockdown. He said that the Centre and states needed a common exit strategy from the lockdown.



The video was the fourth address by the Prime Minister since he announced a janata curfew on March 22. Earlier, on March 19, he appealed to the people to practise social distancing and avoid public spaces.



The message comes at a time when the total number of (Covid-19) cases in the country has exceeded the 2,000 mark and more than 50 have died because to the disease.

At 416, has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, followed by (309). Globally, coronavirus has infected 1,015,877 people, and left at least 53,218 dead.



Besides, the on Thursday approved $1-billion emergency financing, the largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance, for to tackle the coronavirus...



To know more, listen to this podcast