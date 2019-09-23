Podcast: All you need to know about Prime Minister Modi's US tour

PM Modi's US tour includes address to the business and the Indian-American communities, the United Nations General Assembly, among various other events.

PM Narendra Modi is on a week-long visit in the United States from September 21 to 27. This will be PM Modi’s sixth visit to the US.

On September 21, PM Modi arrived at the George Bush International Airport in Houston. There was a round-table meeting with oil-sector CEOs. On September 22, PM Modi attended the "Howdy, Modi" event at NRG stadium in Houston. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met at an Indian-American rally in Houston, Texas, as their nations negotiate for easing trade tensions.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, today. Listen to the podcast to know more