Balakot back in action, 500 infiltrators waiting to enter India: Army chief

Earlier, Indian Air Force had carried out attack at terror camps in Balakot in retaliation to the deadly terror attacks on CRPF personnel in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Bipin Rawat, Indian Army, Chief
General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated Balakot very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to infiltrate into India.

"Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated," he told reporters at the Officers Training Academy here.

He said around 500 infiltrators were waiting to infiltrate into the country.

"...some action had been taken by Indian Air Force and now they have got the people back there," he said.

Earlier, Indian Air Force had carried out attack at terror camps in Balakot in retaliation to the deadly terror attacks on CRPF personnel in Pulwama in February this year.
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 11:40 IST

