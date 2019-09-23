INX Media case: Chidambaram denies misuse of FM office for personal gains

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Monday denied in the Delhi High Court that he used the office of the finance minister for personal gain.

In a rejoinder to the CBI's reply on his bail plea, the former finance minister said a a look out circular has already been issued against him and it is preposterous to allege that he is a flight risk and can evade the process of law.

CBI in its reply on Friday opposed Chidambaram's bail plea in the corruption case, saying it is a "gravest case of economic offences" and the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him for any relief.

Justice Suresh Kait is scheduled to hear Chidambaram's bail plea later in the day.
