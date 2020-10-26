Relief & uncertainties for hospitality sector: A reality check amid Covid

-
After months of hibernation, tourists are back in Rishikesh. Easing of travel guidelines has made it possible for tourists to visit the place in large numbers, months after the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns left the hospitality sector fighting for survival. But what is striking is the near absence of masks and social-distancing norms, key weapons in the fight against coronavirus.
Business Standard's Nivedita Mookerji does a reality check from Ground Zero. Listen to this podcast
