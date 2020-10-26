Coronavirus cases in India mount to 7,909,959 with 45,148 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
-
New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday
India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to79,09,959 with45,148newinfections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A totalof 71,37,228 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing thenational recovery rate to 90.23 per cent while thecasefatality rate hasdropped to 1.50 per cent.
The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for four days in a row.
There are6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 8.26 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the ICMR, acumulative total of10,34,62,778 samples have beentested up toOctober 24 with9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU