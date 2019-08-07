Was waiting for this in my lifetime, Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370

-
-
Just hours before her demise, BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime".
Taking to Twitter in the evening, Swaraj said: "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019
This last tweet of Swaraj and the words used by her left scores of her supporters and admirers in shock and grief.
This was her second tweet in as many days lauding the government over the move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union territories.
"I congratulate the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha," she tweeted on Monday after the bills on J&K were passed in the Upper House.
