'Role model' Dharavi, Bachchans test positive: Coronavirus updates

India reported 28,637 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,49,553, according to the Health Ministry.

Around 22,674 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 425 fatalities in a day.



Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. The Bachchans shared their health updates on Twitter. He also urged all who had come in contact with him in the previous 10 days to get themselves tested. The test results of their wives and actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, was reported to be negative.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said said that slum in Mumbai had emerged as a global role model for controlling the spread of the novel The recovery rate has risen to 82 per cent and the number of active cases is only about 166.

