Business Standard

Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a speedy recovery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amitabh Bachchan
File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedyrecovery after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

"Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you," Kejriwal tweeted.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 08:43 IST

