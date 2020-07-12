Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday wished megastar a speedyrecovery after he tested positive for the novel

and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

"Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you," Kejriwal tweeted.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

