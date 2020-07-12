Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedyrecovery after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.
"Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you," Kejriwal tweeted.
While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.
