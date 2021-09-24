Assam govt orders judicial probe into firing incident in Darrang district

-
The Assam government has ordered a judicial probe into a firing incident that took place in Dhalpur killing two policemen in Darrang district during an anti-encroachment drive.
As per the official notification, the inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.
"The Government in the Home and Political Departments have decided to institute an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of two civilians and injury of several others including police personnel in the firing incident that took place at Dhalpur area in Sipajhar Revenue Circle, under Darrang District on September 23, 2021," it stated.
Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Darrang Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police personnel. He further said that nine policemen were injured in the incident.
