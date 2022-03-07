TMS Ep 122: Airfare hike, Richard Turrin, volatile market, bird flu

-
The price of aviation turbine fuel -- or popularly known as jet fuel-- hit an all-time high last week after a fifth round of increase this year. And the financially-distressed airline industry decided to pass on the burden to fliers by effecting a hike of about 20% in airfares. So what does it mean for the aviation sector and also for the travellers? After the Indian skies, let us see what is happening in China’s fintech landscape. In an interview with Business Standard’s Vikram Gopal, fintech expert Richard Turrin tells about how China is moving ahead with its digital currency. He also clears some air on its Indian version. Digital currencies may well replace other forms of transactions in equity markets in the days to come. Meanwhile, benchmark indices saw a sharp selloff last week with Nifty50 sinking in red at 16,245, down by 252 points. And Sensex tanked 768 points to settle at 54,333.
This week is also likely to be action-packed as results of state polls will be announced. And the government may also go ahead with fuel price hike after maintaining the status quo for four months. Our next report tells about how market is likely to react to these developments After bulls and bears, let us move on to birds. Parts of the country reported an outbreak of the H591 bird flu late last month. Thousands of domestic birds were culled. So, what exactly is bird flu and how does it spread? Also, should you worry about eating eggs and chicken? Let’s find out in this episode of the podcast.
