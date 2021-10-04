India's shooter Naamya Kapoor wins gold in junior world championships

-
ALSO READ
India to host badminton world championship in 2026, says BWF
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Telangana: Junior doctors withdraw strike, govt announces hike in stipend
Gold price today at Rs 48,450 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,600 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
-
India's 14-year-old shooter Naamya Kapoor fired her way to the gold medal ahead of her celebrated compatriot Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF Junior world Championship here on Monday.
Kapoor shot 36 in the finals to claim the top prize ahead of France's Camille Jedrzejewski (33) and 19-year-old Olympian Bhakar (31), who has already won three gold so far in the tournament.
Bhaker settled for bronze after the French markswoman prevailed in a shoot-off.
Another Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan, finished fourth as the country dominated the finals.
Kapoor was sixth in the qualification with a total of 580 as Bhaker (587) and Sangwan (586) grabbed the top two spots.
Delhi's Kapoor had shot the second best score of 583 in qualification to finish fifth in the national shooting selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range in August.
India lead standings with seven gold, six silver and three bronze for a total of 16 medals.
This is the first multi-discipline shooting event since the Tokyo Olympics, with as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes participating in the championship.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor